PARIS, June 26 French and German employers'
groups on Sunday called on the governments of the European
Union's other two biggest economies to push on with the single
market project now that Britain has voted to quit the bloc.
"The Franco-German motor, more indispensable than ever to
this integration, needs to recover its strength," said a joint
statement from France's MEDEF and the BDI and BDA of Germany.
"In all domains the union needs to speak with a single
voice," it said, pressing for governments to "reinforce the
European market on its two economic pillars, the single
market(free movement of goods, services capital and labour), and
the euro, and for this (euro) immediate, credible and visible
measures to reinforce its governance to encourage convergence
between member states."
The grouping also demanded that new ways be found to
cooperate with Britain.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)