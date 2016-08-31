LONDON Aug 31 British Prime Minister Theresa
May and her team of top ministers reiterated the government's
commitment to fiscal discipline on Wednesday, her spokeswoman
said.
Finance minister Philip Hammond has said he will move more
slowly than his predecessor to turn the government's budget
deficit into a surplus and that the extent of any fiscal
stimulus will depend on how the economy copes with Brexit.
"(Hammond) provided cabinet colleagues with an update on the
economic outlook. The cabinet reiterated the government's
commitment to fiscal discipline and living within our means,"
the spokeswoman said.
"They also agreed on the vital need to increase productivity
and the importance of doing more to foster economic growth and
industrial development in regions up and down the country."
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)