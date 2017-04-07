Michael Caine arrives on the red carpet for the film ''Youth'' during the 40th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

LONDON British actor Michael Caine, who voted for a British exit from the European Union in the June 23 referendum, said he would rather be a poor master than a rich servant and that post-Brexit Britain would endure.

"I’d rather be a poor master than a rich servant," Caine was quoted as saying by Sky News.

"I voted for Brexit," Caine said. "It wasn't about the racism, immigrants or anything, it was about freedom."

The June 23 Brexit vote took many investors and chief executives by surprise, triggering the deepest political and financial turmoil in Britain since World War Two and the biggest ever one-day fall in sterling against the dollar.

The UK and the EU now have until the end of March 2019 to agree on the terms of the Brexit divorce and reach a separate deal on the shape of their future trading relationship.

The outcome of the negotiations will shape the future of Britain's $2.6 trillion economy, the world's fifth biggest, and determine whether London can keep its place as one of the top two global financial centres.

"In politics you're always going into areas you've never been before, so you're going to get lost and then you're going to find your way, and then it'll be alright," Caine said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Costas Pitas)