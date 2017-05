LONDON, June 24 An aide working in Prime Minister David Cameron's office said on Friday that Britain was now in uncharted territory after the country looked set to vote to leave the European Union.

"We're in uncharted territory," an aide working in the prime minister's office told reporters. "Everyone's just really tired. They haven't slept." (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)