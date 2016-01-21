DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 21 Businesses should speak up about Britain's membership of the European Union now rather than wait for the upcoming referendum campaign, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday.

Cameron told an audience at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos that he had made good progress with his plan to renegotiate Britain's EU ties and hoped a deal could be reached at next month's meeting of EU leaders.

"If business backs my reforms ... I would argue get out there and support those things," he said.

"The sooner you can start to look at your own businesses and come up with the examples and the ideas about the benefits and the problems that there are with Europe the more that you are able to help to explain and set the context for this vitally important question." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan in London; Editing by Stephen Addison)