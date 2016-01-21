DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 21 Businesses should
speak up about Britain's membership of the European Union now
rather than wait for the upcoming referendum campaign, Prime
Minister David Cameron said on Thursday.
Cameron told an audience at the World Economic Forum in the
Swiss resort of Davos that he had made good progress with his
plan to renegotiate Britain's EU ties and hoped a deal could be
reached at next month's meeting of EU leaders.
"If business backs my reforms ... I would argue get out
there and support those things," he said.
"The sooner you can start to look at your own businesses and
come up with the examples and the ideas about the benefits and
the problems that there are with Europe the more that you are
able to help to explain and set the context for this vitally
important question."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan in
London; Editing by Stephen Addison)