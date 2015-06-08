KRUEN, Geermany, June 8 Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Monday he had been misunderstood over Europe and
that comments he had made suggesting ministers planning to urge
Britons to vote to leave the EU would have to quit had been
"misinterpreted."
Cameron, who has promised to renegotiate Britain's EU ties
before holding an in-out EU membership referendum, faced
derision from British newspapers which accused him of performing
an embarrassing U-turn on the issue.
"It's clear to me that what I said was misinterpreted,"
Cameron told a news conference in Germany after the conclusion
of a summit of the Group of Seven Industrial nations (G7).
Cameron said his warning to ministers applied only to the EU
renegotiation period, and declined to say whether ministers
would be allowed a "free vote" in the referendum itself,
something he appeared to have ruled out just a day earlier.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn in Germany and William James in
London; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)