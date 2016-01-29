LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday a proposal made by the European Union was "not good enough" and needed more work for the two sides to reach agreement on Britain's renegotiation of its ties with the bloc.

"We want to end the idea of something for nothing. People said that was impossible, there is now a proposal on the table. It is not good enough, it needs more work but we are making progress," he told BBC television.

He was referring to a proposal for the introduction of an "emergency brake" on migration which would allow Britain, and any other EU country, to cut benefits to workers arriving from the bloc if other leaders agreed its welfare system was at risk.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Kylie MacLellan)