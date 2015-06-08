* UK to vote on whether to stay in EU by end of 2017
* Cameron has pledged to reshape UK's EU ties beforehand
* Faces potential rebellion from some of his own MPs
* Stands accused of U-turn, confused policy-making
By Andrew Osborn
KRUEN, Germany, June 8 British Prime Minister
David Cameron tripped up over Europe at a summit of the Group of
Seven Industrial nations (G7), appearing to issue an ultimatum
to his own ministers over the EU only to swiftly withdraw it,
saying he had been misunderstood.
The debacle was Cameron's first serious setback since he was
re-elected a month ago and was all the more awkward because it
concerned his flagship policy of renegotiating Britain's EU ties
before holding an in-out EU membership referendum.
His uncertain handling of such an important issue is likely
to be interpreted as a sign of how nervous he is to keep his
fractious Conservative Party united to avoid a re-run of past
splits which helped topple his two immediate predecessors.
Britain's EU relationship was not on the G7 agenda which was
devoted to issues such as Greece, Ukraine and climate change.
Yet Cameron's closing news conference was dominated by the
subject with all seven questioners touching on it, forcing a
visibly irritated Cameron to repeat himself.
Speaking on Sunday, Cameron had moved to head off the first
signs of a Eurosceptic rebellion in his party by suggesting
ministers would have to back his EU strategy, which envisions
Britain remaining in a reformed EU, or leave his government.
"If you want to be part of the government, you have to take
the view that we are engaged in an exercise of renegotiation to
have a referendum, and that will lead to a successful outcome,"
he told reporters.
"Everyone in government has signed up to the programme set
out in the Conservative manifesto," he said.
But on Monday, after senior Eurosceptic lawmakers lined up
to criticise his stance, Cameron said he had been misunderstood,
saying his warning to ministers had only applied to the EU
renegotiation period not the referendum campaign itself.
"It's clear to me that what I said was misinterpreted. I was
clearly referring to the process of renegotiation," said
Cameron.
"I've always said what I want is an outcome for Britain that
keeps us in a reformed EU, but I've also said we don't know the
outcome of these negotiations, which is why I've always said I
rule nothing out. Therefore it would be wrong to answer
hypothetical questions."
He declined to say whether ministers would be allowed a
"free vote" in the referendum campaign.
His apparent change of heart drew derision from his
country's press corps who accused him of flip-flopping on a
vital issue and of confused policy-making.
"UNWISE STANCE"
Cameron originally spoke out after a group of over 50 of his
own lawmakers said they were prepared to join a campaign backing
a British EU exit, or "Brexit", unless he achieved radical
changes in the bloc.
Cameron, who has promised to hold the referendum by the end
of 2017, says he is confident he can get a deal that will allow
him to recommend Britons vote to stay in the EU, which they
joined in 1973.
He has said he needs the EU to alter its founding treaties
so that any changes he secures are safe from legal challenge.
But he is vulnerable on the home front, commanding a mere
12-seat majority in the 650-seat House of Commons and a
rebellion over Europe could derail his wider agenda.
Speaking before Cameron's office tried to clarify his
comments, senior Conservative lawmaker David Davis said
Cameron's stance was "unwise".
"There is a risk what we may end up doing is turning a
decent debate into a bitter argument," Davis told BBC Radio.
"This doesn't show a great deal of confidence in the outcome
of those negotiations, that he has to say now: my way or the
high way, stay and obey the line or leave."
Eurosceptic Conservatives already feel Cameron has framed
the referendum question in way a that favours a vote to stay and
are angry he has decided not to impose restrictions on
government campaign activity in the run-up to the vote.
The Times reported campaign spending limits would be
increased by 40 percent for the referendum, raising fears among
those backing an exit that they will be outspent.
Some Eurosceptics have suggested they feel so strongly that
they might try to amend a law going through parliament to enable
the referendum to take place. The law is expected to be debated
in parliament on Tuesday.
