LONDON, April 22 British Prime David Cameron
said on Friday Britain should stick with its allies in Europe
and around the world and that their collective power was only
amplified by the European Union
"Britain's membership of the EU gives us a powerful tool to
deliver on the prosperity and security that our people need and
to stand up for the values that our countries share," Cameron
told a news conference held with U.S. President Barack Obama.
He added: "Now I think is the time to stay true to those
values and to stick together with our friends and allies in
Europe and around the world."
