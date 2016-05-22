LONDON May 22 British Prime Minister David
Cameron warned voters on Sunday that they would face higher
grocery bills if the country decides to leave the European Union
at a June 23 referendum, citing a potential drop in the value of
sterling.
Cameron is leading the push to keep Britain inside the
European Union ahead of the referendum, the outcome of which
will have far-reaching consequences for the country's economy,
its role in world trade and its global diplomatic status.
His comments mark a shift in campaign tactics by the 'In'
side: a push to make explicit the direct link between the
macroeconomic risks that have dominated the Brexit debate so
far, and their potential impact on Britons' day to day lives.
"A weaker currency means more expensive imports; that means
more expensive food and it drives higher business costs. And we
all know where that ends up: higher prices in the shops,"
Cameron wrote in the Sun on Sunday newspaper.
The warning comes from a government analysis of the
short-term impact that a British exit would have on voters.
He said the average family's weekly food and drink bill
would rise by almost 3 percent, or 120 pounds ($174.06) per
year, and that clothing and footwear costs would rise by 5
percent, or 100 pounds per year.
The 'rival 'Out' campaign disputed the analysis. "The EU
pushes up the prices in our supermarkets because of its
protectionist policies. That's ok for big business fat cats but
it's not good for British families,' said Vote Leave Chief
Executive Matthew Elliott.
Six out of the last seven polls published in the last week
have shown the Remain campaign in the lead, and on Saturday two
major bookmakers offered the shortest odds to date on a vote to
remain.
On Friday Osborne warned, citing the same Treasury analysis,
said house prices would fall if Britain left the EU.
($1 = 0.6894 pounds)
