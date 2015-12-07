LONDON Dec 7 Prime Minister David Cameron welcomed a signal on Monday that a strong will exists in the European Union to reach a deal with Britain but said he would push for a four-year curb on welfare payments for EU migrants, his spokeswoman said.

Cameron welcomed a letter from European Council President Donald Tusk that urged the other 27 EU members to answer Britain's concerns swiftly, his spokeswoman said. She said there are clearly some issues that are more difficult than others.

Cameron has promised to hold a referendum on whether or not Britain should stay in the European Union before the end of 2017.

