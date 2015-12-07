LONDON Dec 7 Prime Minister David Cameron
welcomed a signal on Monday that a strong will exists in the
European Union to reach a deal with Britain but said he would
push for a four-year curb on welfare payments for EU migrants,
his spokeswoman said.
Cameron welcomed a letter from European Council President
Donald Tusk that urged the other 27 EU members to answer
Britain's concerns swiftly, his spokeswoman said. She said there
are clearly some issues that are more difficult than others.
Cameron has promised to hold a referendum on whether or not
Britain should stay in the European Union before the end of
2017.
