LONDON Dec 7 Prime Minister David Cameron
welcomed a signal on Monday that a strong will exists in the
European Union to reach a deal with Britain but will still push
for a four-year curb on welfare payments for EU migrants, his
spokeswoman said.
Cameron has promised to reform Britain's EU ties ahead of a
membership referendum before the end of 2017.
The man leading negotiations with Britain said earlier on
Monday there was a "strong will" to reach a deal but no
agreement on a key British proposal aimed at curbing immigration
from the rest of the bloc.
In a letter to EU leaders ahead of a summit he will chair
next week, European Council President Donald Tusk urged the
other 27 to answer Cameron's concerns swiftly because
uncertainty over the referendum was "destabilising" the Union.
Cameron's spokeswoman said: "This renegotiation is about
addressing the concerns of the British people about membership
of the EU and that means that we need reform in all four areas
that we have outlined," adding that the British leader welcomed
Tusk's letter as a step forward in the renegotiation.
"What matters is that we keep making the case for why we
need to see changes," she said. "This issue that we are trying
to address here is how better to control migration from within
the EU ... We will continue to have discussions and explore the
options."
Asked whether Cameron was still pushing to deny welfare
benefits to EU citizens working in Britain for the first four
years -- proving the most problematic of his demands -- she
said: "That is the proposal absolutely on the table."
"That is why we need to have a substantive political debate
at next week's summit," she added.
