LONDON, June 11 Pensions and the publicly funded National Health Service could face cuts if Britons vote to leave the European Union, Prime Minister David Cameron told a Sunday newspaper, seeking to win support from some of the most pro-Brexit members of the public.

Polls, which show Britons are evenly divided ahead of a June 23 referendum on EU membership, also indicate the elderly are among the most likely to turn out on polling day and are also among the most eurosceptic voters.

With less than two weeks until the vote, Cameron warned that annual pension increases, free television licences and bus passes could all be cut to make up for a "black hole" in the public finances, the Observer newspaper reported.

"You would have to start cutting things that people really value, whether it is the money going to the NHS or whether it is support for our pension system," Cameron was quoted as saying.

The 'Leave' campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters but has consistently said that Britain could use its contributions to the European Union to instead provide extra funding to its health service. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Dominic Evans)