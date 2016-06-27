LONDON, June 27 Prime Minister David Cameron
urged his top ministers to get on with business on Monday and
has set up a new unit to help lay the groundwork for a Brexit,
or Britain's exit from the EU, his spokeswoman said.
"The government now needs to focus on doing all it can to
prepare for a negotiation for us to leave the European Union ...
and also to get on with a whole range of business that
government has," she told reporters.
On the creation of a unit of public servants to support a
new prime minister when Cameron steps down by October, she said:
"It is the pre-thinking, it is not the decision making, because
it is right that that decision is taken by the prime minister in
a new government."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan, editing by
Michael Holden)