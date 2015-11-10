LONDON Nov 10 The European Union needs to play a less prominent role in some aspects of how its member countries function, British Prime Minister David Cameron said as he laid out his plans for EU reforms before holding a membership referendum.

"Never forget that the European Union now comprises 28 ancient nations of Europe," Cameron said in a speech.

"That very diversity is Europe's greatest strength. Britain says: let's celebrate that fact, let's acknowledge that the answer to every problem is not always more Europe. Sometimes it's less Europe."

Cameron was speaking on the same day that he was due to send a letter to the president of the European Council, which represents EU member states, setting out his main objectives from a reform of the bloc.

Cameron has said he will hold the referendum before the end of 2017.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Ana Nicolaci da Costa, writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)