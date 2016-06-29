LONDON, June 29 Prime Minister David Cameron
warned on Wednesday that Britain faces troubled economic times
after it voted last week to leave the European Union, but said
the government would not abandon its rules on limiting public
spending.
"There's no doubt in my mind these are going to be difficult
economic times," Cameron told parliament.
"If we do see economic difficulties, one of the ways we have
to react to that is to make sure that our public finances and
economy remain strong ... so I don't think it would be right to
suspend the fiscal rules," he said, rejecting a call from
opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn for more investment.
(Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)