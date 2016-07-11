FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 David Cameron said
it was in Britain's fundamental interest to remain very close to
the European Union when it renegotiates a new relationship with
the bloc it voted to leave in a referendum last month.
Speaking to global aerospace executives at the Farnborough
airshow, Cameron said Britain must accept the reality of the
vote and must make it work, including forging a new relationship
with its European partners.
"The big strategic decisions are for the next prime minister
but the groundwork is underway," he said on Monday.
"All I would say about the outcome is this: I believe it is
in our fundamental national and economic interest to remain very
close to the European Union, for trade, for business, for
security, for cooperation. So let that be our goal."
(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Kate Holton; editing by Stephen
Addison)