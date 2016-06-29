(Recasts on Article 50 comment)
LONDON, June 29 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said his successor could begin negotiations with the
European Union about the country's exit from the bloc before the
formal 'Article 50' legal process is triggered, despite comments
from the EU to the contrary.
"They have said 'no negotiation, without notification' but I
don't think that excludes discussion that a new prime minister
can have with partners or indeed with the institutions so that
we continue to get off on the right foot," he said.
Cameron also said that keeping the United Kingdom together
was of paramount importance, responding to concerns that its
constituent nations could seek independence after Britons voted
to leave the European Union.
"Keeping the United Kingdom together is an absolute
paramount national interest for our country," he told parliament
