MANCHESTER, England Oct 4 Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Sunday that he would campaign to keep Britain in
the European Union if other leaders granted him the concessions
he wants, but cautioned that if they refused then he ruled
nothing out.
"I rule nothing out," Cameron said when asked if he would
campaign to leave the EU if he failed to secure the reforms he
wants. "But I am confident we will get what we need."
"Look, I am involved in a negotiation," he told the BBC. "I
am trying to get for Britain the things that we need and
obviously once I have got them I will turn around and make the
case for staying in a reformed Europe."
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by William James)