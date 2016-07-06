LONDON, July 6 British Prime Minister David Cameron said the government and its embassies were doing all they could to explore new trade deals with markets around the world following last month's vote to leave the European Union.

A clear instruction had gone out to the country's embassies and trade bodies that they needed to start work on new trade deals ahead of Britain's exit from the 28-member bloc, he told parliament on Wednesday.

"A very clear instruction has gone out ... We should be doing all we can to engage as hard as we can with other parts of the world to start to think about those trade deals, those investment deals, and the inward investment we want to see in the UK," he added. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)