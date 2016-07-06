LONDON, July 6 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said the government and its embassies were doing all
they could to explore new trade deals with markets around the
world following last month's vote to leave the European Union.
A clear instruction had gone out to the country's embassies
and trade bodies that they needed to start work on new trade
deals ahead of Britain's exit from the 28-member bloc, he told
parliament on Wednesday.
"A very clear instruction has gone out ... We should be
doing all we can to engage as hard as we can with other parts of
the world to start to think about those trade deals, those
investment deals, and the inward investment we want to see in
the UK," he added.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan; writing by
Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)