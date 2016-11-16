(Adds quotes, background)
LONDON Nov 16 Canada expects Britain to be part
of the CETA trade deal between Canada and the European Union,
and stands ready to work with Britain on how the system will
function after Brexit, Finance Minister Bill Morneau told BBC
radio on Wednesday.
He also defended Canada's NAFTA trade deal with the United
States and Mexico, which has been criticised by U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump, and backed Bank of England
Governor Mark Carney, a Canadian, who has been under pressure
from pro-Brexit politicians.
"Our expectation is that Britain will ratify the CETA deal
and be part of that deal with Canada," Morneau said.
Britain has voted to leave the EU but remains a member for
now. Negotiations on the terms of its exit and of its future
relationship with the EU are expected to start next year.
Asked whether the CETA deal would automatically result in a
Canada-Britain free trade deal on the same terms after Brexit,
Morneau said: "We're going to respect the agreement that the UK
has with Europe ... and stand ready to work together after
that's concluded."
As an EU member, Britain is not supposed to negotiate
separate trade deals with third parties.
Morneau also said NAFTA had been very positive for Canada,
and his country would work to show its benefits to Trump.
On Tuesday Morneau said he aimed to hold joint talks with
the United States and Mexico over their trade agreements.
"Our sense is that Donald Trump cares enormously about
showing benefits to Americans just as we do to Canadians,"
Morneau told the BBC on Wednesday.
"When we look at the relationship between Canada and the
United States, it's a positive one. We're pretty confident that
will continue."
Morneau effusively praised Carney, who has faced heat from
pro-Brexit politicians for warning before June's EU membership
referendum of the economic risks of voting to leave the bloc.
Often tipped as a potential future Canadian prime minister,
Carney has said he will step down as BoE governor in June 2019.
"We see Mark as one of our enormous success stories... Mark
has the capacity to do any number of things, he's a very
talented guy," Morneau said.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Andy Bruce)