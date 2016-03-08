LONDON, March 8 If Britain left the European
Union without securing full access to the single market, banks
would probably move some businesses to the remainder of the
bloc, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.
The impact of a "Brexit" on the City of London's financial
district would largely hinge on the basis of Britain's trading
relationship with the EU, Carney said.
Mutual recognition, whereby the EU and Britain accept each
other's rules, would have much less impact than "third country"
recognition under which the EU only allows banks from non-EU
countries to access the single market if they abide by similar
rules.
Banks in Britain currently have a "passport" giving them
unfettered access to all other 27 member states, a situation
that mutual recognition under a Brexit could replicate.
"Fundamentally in its broadest terms, the question is what
degree of mutual recognition would be accorded to the UK... and
whether or not a mutual recognition framework could be
negotiated that would as much as possible replicate the current
passporting regime," Carney said.
But negotiating mutual recognition with the EU would take a
"very long time", Carney said.
Asked if some financial services activities would move out
of Britain if there was no mutual recognition, Carney said: "One
would expect some activity to move, certainly there is a logic
to that."
"It would say a number of major institutions are contingency
planning for that possibility," Carney added.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by William Schomberg)