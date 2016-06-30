LONDON, June 30 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said on Thursday the central bank would probably need to
pump more stimulus into Britain's economy over the summer after
the shock of last week's decision by voters to leave the
European Union.
INTRODUCTION
"Today I want to discuss what uncertainty means for the UK's
economic performance, and how the Bank of England can best
respond to it.
"The result of the referendum is clear. Its full
implications for the economy are not.
"The UK can handle change. It has one of the most flexible
economies in the world and benefits from a deep reservoir of
human capital, world-class infrastructure and the rule of law.
Its people are admired the world over for their strength under
adversity. The question is not whether the UK will adjust but
rather how quickly and how well.
"Nonetheless, the decision to leave the European Union marks
a major regime shift. In the coming years, the UK will redefine
its openness to the movement of goods, services, people and
capital. In tandem, a potentially broad range of regulations
might change.
"Uncertainty over the pace, breadth and scale of these
changes could weigh on our economic prospects for some time.
While some of the necessary adjustments may prove difficult and
many will take time, the transition from the initial shock to
the restructuring and then building of the UK economy will be
much easier because of our solid policy frameworks.
"At times of great uncertainty, households, businesses and
investors ask basic economic questions. Will inflation remain
under control? Will the financial system do its job? Will I keep
mine?
"Such issues are why monetary and financial stability are
fundamental pre-requisites for effective economic adjustment and
sustained prosperity. Discharging the Bank's responsibilities
for these public goods demands rigorous analysis, objective
judgement, and effective transparency.
"We will not shirk from these obligations. The Bank and its
independent policy committees will continue to provide
analytically based, clear-eyed assessments of the economic and
financial outlooks. And we will outline the risks to these
forecasts so that we and others can prepare to manage them.
"The near-term challenges facing the UK economy can't be
wished away. But they can be addressed. A clear plan is needed,
and its measures must be implemented with resolute
determination. After briefly reviewing the relationship between
uncertainty and the economy, I want to review how the Bank of
England's contribution to that plan will unfold over the coming
weeks.
"But at the outset, I want to re-emphasise that the Bank has
taken all the necessary steps to prepare for these events. And
we will not hesitate to take any additional measures required to
meet our responsibilities as the United Kingdom moves forward."
UNCERTAINTY
"Even before 23rd June, we observed the growing influence of
uncertainty on major economic decisions.
"Commercial real estate transactions had been cut in half
since their peak last year. Residential real estate activity had
slowed sharply. Car purchases had gone into reverse. And
business investment had fallen for the past two quarters
measured. Given otherwise accommodative financial conditions and
a solid domestic outlook, it appeared likely that uncertainty
related to the referendum played an important role in this
deceleration.
"It now seems plausible that uncertainty could remain
elevated for some time, with a more persistent drag on activity
than we had previously projected. Moreover, its effects will be
reinforced by tighter financial conditions and possible negative
spill-overs to growth in the UK's major trading partners.
"In sum, the material slowing in growth that the MPC had
identified as a risk associated with the referendum now looks
likely to be our central forecast. Using reports from our
nationwide network of agents, private survey evidence, and hard
data, in the coming weeks we will estimate the extent of the
deceleration as we formulate our August projections."
OUTLOOK
"As a result of increased uncertainty and tighter financial
conditions, UK households could defer consumption and firms
delay investment, lowering labour demand and causing
unemployment to rise. Through financial market and confidence
channels, there are also risks of adverse spillovers to the
global economy.
"At the same time, supply growth is likely to be lower over
the next three years, reflecting slower capital accumulation and
the need to reallocate resources across sectors of the economy.
Both of these forces may be exacerbated by higher uncertainty
and tighter financial conditions.
"Finally, as expected, sterling has depreciated sharply. For
given foreign demand, this will mean support to net trade,
though this may well be dampened by uncertainty around future
trading relationships. A lower exchange rate will also entail
higher prices for imported consumer goods, energy and capital
goods, and consequently lower real incomes."
"As the MPC said prior to the referendum, the combination of
these influences on demand, supply and the exchange rate could
lead to a materially lower path for growth and a notably higher
path for inflation than set out in the May Inflation Report. In
such circumstances, the MPC will face a trade-off between
stabilising inflation on the one hand and avoiding undue
volatility in output and employment on the other. The
implications for monetary policy will depend on the relative
magnitudes of these effects.
"In my view, and I am not pre-judging the views of the other
independent MPC members, the economic outlook has deteriorated
and some monetary policy easing will likely be required over the
summer."
"I can assure you that in the coming months the Bank can be
expected to take whatever action is needed to support growth
subject to inflation being projected to return to the target
over an appropriate horizon, and inflation expectations
remaining well anchored."
CONCLUSION
"Over the coming weeks, the Bank will consider a host of
other measures and policies to promote monetary and financial
stability.
"In short, the Bank of England has a plan to achieve our
objectives, and by doing so support growth, jobs and wages
during a time of considerable uncertainty.
"Part of that plan is ruthless truth telling. And one
uncomfortable truth is that there are limits to what the Bank of
England can do.
"In particular, monetary policy cannot immediately or fully
offset the economic implications of a large, negative shock. The
future potential of this economy and its implications for jobs,
real wages and wealth are not the gifts of monetary
policymakers.
"These will be driven by much bigger decisions; by bigger
plans that are being formulated by others.
"However, we will relentlessly pursue monetary and financial
stability. And by doing so we will facilitate the adjustments
needed to realise this economy's full potential."
