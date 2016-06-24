LONDON, June 24 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney made a statement after voters decided in a referendum
that Britain should leave the European Union.
Here is his full statement:
The people of the United Kingdom have voted to leave the
European Union.
Inevitably, there will be a period of uncertainty and
adjustment following this result.
There will be no initial change in the way our people can
travel, in the way our goods can move or the way our services
can be sold.
And it will take some time for the United Kingdom to
establish new relationships with Europe and the rest of the
world.
Some market and economic volatility can be expected as this
process unfolds.
But we are well prepared for this. The Treasury and the Bank
of England have engaged in extensive contingency planning and
the Chancellor and I have been in close contact, including
through the night and this morning.
The Bank will not hesitate to take additional measures as
required as those markets adjust and the UK economy moves
forward.
These adjustments will be supported by a resilient UK
financial system - one that the Bank of England has consistently
strengthened over the last seven years.
The capital requirements of our largest banks are now ten
times higher than before the crisis.
The Bank of England has stress tested them against scenarios
more severe than the country currently faces.
As a result of these actions, UK banks have raised over 130
billion pounds of capital, and now have more than 600 billion
pounds of high quality liquid assets.
Why does this matter?
This substantial capital and huge liquidity gives banks the
flexibility they need to continue to lend to UK businesses and
households, even during challenging times.
Moreover, as a backstop, and to support the functioning of
markets, the Bank of England stands ready to provide more than
250 billion of additional funds through its normal facilities.
The Bank of England is also able to provide substantial
liquidity in foreign currency, if required.
We expect institutions to draw on this funding if and when
appropriate, just as we expect them to draw on their own
resources as needed in order to provide credit, to support
markets and to supply other financial services to the real
economy.
In the coming weeks, the Bank will assess economic
conditions and will consider any additional policy responses.
A few months ago, the Bank judged that the risks around the
referendum were the most significant, near-term domestic risks
to financial stability.
To mitigate them, the Bank of England has put in place
extensive contingency plans.
These begin with ensuring that the core of our financial
system is well-capitalised, liquid and strong. This resilience
is backed up by the Bank of England's liquidity facilities in
sterling and foreign currencies.
All these resources will support orderly market functioning
in the face of any short-term volatility.
The Bank will continue to consult and cooperate with all
relevant domestic and international authorities to ensure that
the UK financial system can absorb any stresses and can
concentrate on serving the real economy.
That economy will adjust to new trading relationships that
will be put in place over time. It is these public and private
decisions that will determine the UK's long-term economic
prospects.
The best contribution of the Bank of England to this process
is to continue to pursue relentlessly our responsibilities for
monetary and financial stability. These are unchanged.
We have taken all the necessary steps to prepare for today's
events.
In the future we will not hesitate to take any additional
measures required to meet our responsibilities as the United
Kingdom moves forward.
