LONDON, June 30 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said it would be wrong for him or any of his colleagues
to quit if critics of the central bank's stance in the European
Union referendum come to power following Prime Minister David
Cameron's decision to resign.
Before Britain voted to leave the EU last week, Carney said
this would bring short-term market turmoil and negative
medium-term economic consequences, drawing criticism from the
subsequently victorious Vote Leave campaign, which questioned
his motivation.
Three Conservative anti-EU campaigners - Michael Gove, Liam
Fox and Andrea Leadsom - are among the five candidates vying to
succeed Cameron in a race that will conclude in September.
Carney said in a news conference on Thursday that the
central bank had been fulfilling its duty by warning about the
consequences of voting to leave the EU, and that the subsequent
market and economic reaction had proved it right.
Asked if his position would become untenable if Leave
campaigners took control of Britain's government, Carney said:
"The exact opposite."
"It would be irresponsible of me, or any of my other
colleagues, to walk away from those obligations, because those
are our obligations under statute."
Britain's finance minister appoints the governor of the Bank
of England and almost all of its senior policymakers, and sets
its policy mandate, but the central bank is legally guaranteed
operational independence to carry out the goals it is set.
(Reporting by David Milliken)