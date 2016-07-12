LONDON, July 12 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said some of the criticism of the central bank in the
run-up to last month's referendum on Britain's European Union
membership had been "extraordinary in all senses of the word."
Carney, speaking to lawmakers on Tuesday, also said he did
not decide in advance what the Bank's most important
policy-making committees should take on the EU referendum which
resulted in a decision to leave the bloc.
Carney has previously defended the BoE's decision to flag
the economic risks of a "Leave" vote. The Bank said before the
referendum that a Brexit vote could cause a material slowdown in
the economy. Carney said in May there was a chance of a
recession, angering some leading "Leave" supporters.
(Reporting by UK bureau; writing by William Schomberg, editing
by Andy Bruce)