LONDON, March 8 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney backed a deal negotiated by Prime Minister David Cameron to change the country's relationship with the European Union ahead of a referendum in June, saying it allowed the central bank to do it job.

"The Settlement addresses the issues the Bank identified as being important, given the likely need for further integration of the euro area, to maintaining its ability to achieve its objectives," Carney said in a letter to British lawmakers.

