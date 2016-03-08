BRIEF-Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings updates on loan agreement
* Loan agreement was entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and customers as borrower
LONDON, March 8 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that he had not agreed in advance with Prime Minister David Cameron what stance he would take on Britain's membership of the European Union.
"I have not had conversations with the prime minister about what I might say about the European Union," Carney told lawmakers on Tuesday.
Carney said he had spoken with Cameron and finance minister George Osborne about the government's negotiations with the EU that resulted in a deal designed to keep Britain inside the 28-nation bloc. (Reporting by Andy Bruce)
* Loan agreement was entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and customers as borrower
DUBAI, May 17 The Dubai branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has launched 500 million euro ($556 million) three-year floating rate notes at 60 basis points over Euribor, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.