LONDON, March 8 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that he had not agreed in advance with Prime Minister David Cameron what stance he would take on Britain's membership of the European Union.

"I have not had conversations with the prime minister about what I might say about the European Union," Carney told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Carney said he had spoken with Cameron and finance minister George Osborne about the government's negotiations with the EU that resulted in a deal designed to keep Britain inside the 28-nation bloc. (Reporting by Andy Bruce)