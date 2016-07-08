Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 8/7/16 Canada's Milos Raonic celebrates during his match against Switzerland's Roger Federer REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 8/7/16 Switzerland's Roger Federer waves as he walks off court after losing his match against Canada's Milos Raonic REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 8/7/16 Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney and Actor Jude Law with his girlfriend Phillipa Coan in the royal box REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool

Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 8/7/16 Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney with Actors Jude Law and Chiwetel Ejiofor in the royal box REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 8/7/16 Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney with his wife Diana as he shakes hands with Actor Jude Law in the royal box before the start of play REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney took a break on Friday from his overflowing inbox of post-Brexit mayhem to catch some tennis at Wimbledon.

Carney, dressed in his work suit, arrived with his wife Diana and sat next to English actor Jude Law on Centre Court to watch his Canadian countryman Milos Raonic take on Swiss megastar Roger Federer.

Smiling Carney appeared to exchange a few jokes with Law, who is scheduled to appear in a film next year about King Arthur and the Knights of the Roundtable.

The film may be of interest to Carney, who regularly chairs meetings of BoE officials. One such next week is due to decide what steps they should take in the face of plunging consumer confidence and a sagging pound after last month's vote to leave the European Union.

Carney has described himself as a big ice-hockey fan, and has adopted Liverpool-based premier league team Everton as his English football club.

His predecessor Mervyn King was a regular face at Wimbledon, being a member of the exclusive All England Lawn Tennis Club that runs the tournament.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)