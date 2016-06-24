(Updating with new information throughout)
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, June 24 At least two Asian central
banks were suspected of intervening in their currency markets on
Friday, according to traders, as global financial markets went
into a tailspin after Britain voted to leave the European Union
in a historic vote.
Multiple traders said the Bank of Korea was thought to have
sold dollars to curb the won's fall as the local currency
dropped, while the Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars
through state-owned banks to prevent the rupee from falling
further. [
An official at the Bank of Korea declined to comment. A
senior policymaker aware of the Reserve Bank of India's plans
for Brexit-related market management said that the central bank
is "prepared to deal with any volatility."
Separately, Japan's finance minister Taro Aso said he is
carefully monitoring market developments and will respond as and
when needed in the currency markets.
A statement from the G7 group of leading industrial
economies was expected on Friday.
The yen surging to its strongest levels against the dollar
in two-and-a-half years, briefly breaking through the
100-yen-to-the-dollar level. Sterling suffered its biggest
one-day fall of more than 9 percent against the dollar, hitting
its lowest level in three decades.
Japanese stocks sank, pushing the Nikkei 225 index
down more than 8 percent to its lowest since October 2014, and a
similar decline in the Nikkei futures triggered circuit
breakers.
Money markets were volatile. Fed fund futures
effectively moved to pricing in a tiny U.S. rate cut from a rate
increase in July.
Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshige Seko told
reporters the government was worried about market moves, saying
sudden shifts because of the British vote were undesirable.
The yen's strength due to its safe-haven status has been a
frustration for Japanese authorities, who want a weaker currency
to support exports and the economy. But they have been unable to
garner support for intervention to weaken it from other major
economies, most notably the United States.
The 100-yen-per-dollar level has been seen as a pivotal
point to test the patience of Japan's monetary officials on
intervention.
Morgan Stanley expects the dollar to fall to 90 yen as
investors seek the Japanese currency out as a relative safe
haven, and a further 15-20 percent downside for European
equities from current levels.
The Australian dollar, often sold off in times of heightened
market stress, fell heavily against the dollar and the yen.
Traditional stress markers such as interbank dollar funding
rates in Singapore and Hong Kong were broadly steady, but
treasury bill and front end government bond yields fell.
"Because of this matter, we have made preparation in many
aspects. We have reserved sufficient liquidity and we are able
to handle in different situations," Hong Kong Financial
Secretary John Tsang told reporters in the airport on Friday
morning before he flew out to Beijing.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has asked banks to maintain
ample cash conditions with them. No unscheduled monetary
liquidity injection operations have been taken so far, according
to an HKMA spokeswoman.
The People's Bank of China injected 170 billion yuan ($25.9
billion) on Friday, taking the net injection for the week to 340
billion yuan, the biggest in two months. But that was seen more
about averting a cash squeeze at the end of the half year next
week, as has happened previously, rather than responding to the
Brexit vote.
Still, the yuan fell to its weakest level against
the U.S. dollar since January 2011 while its offshore
counterpart slipped to its weakest level in more than
four months.
The Philippines' central bank said on Friday it was closely
monitoring the foreign exchange market and remains prepared to
act to ensure orderly transactions and smooth volatility.
South Korean Vice Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said after
a meeting with senior finance officials that Seoul was ready to
steady the market if volatility seemed overdone.
(Additional reporting by Donny Kwok, Christine Kim in SEOUL,
Jianxin Lu and Nathaniel Taplin in SHANGHAI and NEHA DASGUPTA in
NEW DELHI; Writing by John Mair; Editing by Martin Howell)