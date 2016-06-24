By William Schomberg and Joshua Franklin
LONDON/ZURICH, June 24
LONDON/ZURICH, June 24 The Bank of England
pledged a huge financial backstop to calm plunging markets
after Britain voted to leave the EU and central banks around the
globe intervened in markets, highlighting worries that
volatility could quickly hit the world economy.
The BoE offered to provide more than 250 billion pounds
($347 billion) plus "substantial" foreign currency liquidity
and it was ready to take additional measures if needed, Governor
Mark Carney said on Friday after markets went into a tailspin.
The British pound fell by as much as 10 percent to a
31-year low against the dollar in early trade and European
shares were down close to 10 percent before recouping some of
their losses.
Central banks are concerned that market liquidity could
quickly up dry from extreme swings, leaving the real economy
without access to cash and financial instruments, eroding their
growth prospects and dragging down growth.
"The Bank will not hesitate to take additional measures as
required as those markets adjust and the UK economy moves
forward," Carney said, warning that economic volatility can be
expected as the UK adjusts.
Britain's economy was already slowing ahead of the
referendum and Carney already warned that the economy could go
into recession in the event of a vote to leave the EU.
In a rare move for a major central bank, the Swiss National
Bank openly intervened in currency markets to weaken the
safe-haven franc, promising to do even more if needed.
"Following the United Kingdom's vote to leave the European
Union, the Swiss franc came under upward pressure," the SNB said
in a statement. "The Swiss National Bank has intervened in the
foreign exchange market to stabilise the situation and will
remain active in that market."
Major Asian central banks were also said to be intervening,
with traders suggesting that the Bank of Korea was seen to have
sold dollars to curb the won's fall while the Reserve Bank of
India likely sold dollars through state-owned banks to prevent
the rupee from falling further.
The European Central Bank was expected to hold a governing
council telephone conference call on Friday and make a statement
later. Although the bank declined to comment immediately on
Friday, ECB President Mario Draghi earlier said it was prepared
for all eventualities.
Although European yields spiked - 10-year yields in Spain
and Italy rose as much as 40 basis
points in early trades - traders said that ECB's asset
purchases, part of quantitative easing, had helped calm markets.
The biggest central banks in the world, including the Fed,
the BoE, the ECB, the SNB and the Bank of Japan have standing
swap facilities, an unlimited backstop to exchange currencies in
case of market disruption.
First used after the 9/11 attacks in 2001, the swap lines
were made permanent after the global financial crisis and can be
activated by any of the banks.
($1 = 0.7204 pounds)
