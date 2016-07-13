FRANKFURT, July 13 London must prepare to lose
euro trading and clearing activities once Britain leaves the
European Union but the business case for merging the London and
German stock exchanges has been strengthened, Bundesbank board
member Andreas Dombret said on Wednesday.
Last month's Brexit referendum has cast a shadow over the
$27 billion merger between London Stock Exchange Group Plc
and Deutsche Boerse, with the firms facing
regulatory questions about the future of the business once
Britain leaves the EU.
Indeed, Germany's financial regulator Bafin last month said
London could not host the headquarters of the merged entity
, nor could London remain a centre for trading in
euros since it was leaving the bloc.
"Regarding the merger between Deutsche Boerse and London
Stock Exchange, the referendum outcome has even strengthened the
economic rationale," Dombret told a conference in Frankfurt.
"Once the UK has left the European Union, bridges between
both economies will be more important than ever before," he
added. "The announced merger of LSE and Deutsche Boerse has the
potential to become such a bridge."
Dombret does not have a direct say on the merger but is the
most senior German official to publicly support the merger since
the referendum on June 23.
London Clearing House LCH, majority owned by the LSE,
accounts for the biggest chunk of euro clearing and analysts
have suggested that the merged group could relocate the business
to Frankfurt.
Supporting such an argument, Dombret said that
euro-denominated trading, depository services and clearing are
unlikely to have a future outside the EU and Frankfurt would be
a more appropriate alternative.
Around 1 trillion euros ($1.1 trillion) are exchanged in
Britain every day while the turnover for interest rate
derivatives, such as forward rate agreements, swaps, and options
is 927 billion euros per day, Brussels based think tank Bruegel
said.
Dombret said that much still needs to be decided, including
UK banks' passporting rights, but some of the more pessimistic
forecasts, including a 0.6 percent negative impact on 2017
eurozone growth, were "exaggerated".
NO EXCUSE
Although financial markets may not yet have found a new
equilibrium since the post-referendum turmoil, Dombret warned
euro zone countries against using the volatility as an excuse
to circumvent bank regulations, particularly bail-in rules.
"If we allow states to provide discretionary aid to their
banks, this impedes a core element of the bail-in regime, namely
its credibility," Dombret said. "If the bail-in mechanism were
to be exposed or even dismantled, markets would no longer exert
their disciplinary function."
The comments appear to be directed at Italy, which has been
in talks with the EU to provide state aid to its troubled bank
sector, weighted down by 360 billion euros ($400 billion) of
non-performing loans.
Italy's chief concern is that recapitalisation could require
banks to bail in investors, who include ordinary households,
making any restructuring politically painful.
ECB policymakers have argued that state aid, particularly in
case of systemic risk may be acceptable but the bail-in rules
must be respected.
The compromise may be government compensation for small
investors but euro zone finance ministers threw cold water on
the idea on Monday when they argued there was no acute crisis
and a bank-by-bank solution was needed.
($1 = 0.9020 euros)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Keith Weir)