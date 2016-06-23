(Recasts, adds Chinese government comment)
By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, June 23 China is paying attention to
Britain's referendum on membership of the European Union and
while it respects the people's choice, Beijing hopes to see a
strong and stable EU, the Chinese government said on Thursday as
Britons headed to the polls.
China has not directly stated its opinion on the Brexit
referendum, seeing the vote as an internal matter.
But diplomatic sources say China has given coded support for
the "remain" camp by calling for a strong, united Europe -
something President Xi Jinping told British Prime Minister David
Cameron in October and Foreign Minister Wang Yi repeated last
month.
"We are paying attention to Britain's referendum on its
relationship with the EU. We respect the choice of the British
people," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told
a daily news briefing.
"We have also consistently supported the European
integration process and would like to see a unified, strong and
stable EU play an important role in international affairs," she
added.
Though China and Britain have a history of disputes over
human rights and the future of the former British colony of Hong
Kong, diplomats say export-reliant China values Britain as a
strong advocate for free trade within the EU and the bloc as an
important counterweight to the United States.
Relations between Britain and China have been warming over
the past few years and economic links have multiplied in tandem
in what both countries refer to as a "golden age" in ties.
"China pays great attention to its relations with Britain
and is willing to continue having mutually beneficial
cooperation in all areas," Hua said.
One of China's most influential and widely read newspapers,
the Global Times, went further in its view on the referendum,
saying that if Britain votes to leave the EU, then the country
will lose its influence globally.
The paper, published by the ruling Communist Party's
official People's Daily, said the EU vote and 2014 Scottish
independence referendum had made Britain appear one of the
largest sources of uncertainty in Europe.
"The UK looks like it has been led astray, and this concerns
Europe and the world," it said in joint editorials in its
Chinese and English-language editions.
"Staying in the EU has clear and critical interests for the
UK, such as market guarantees and stable employment. Leaving
will politically cost the UK chances to exert its influence,"
the newspaper added.
"If the UK votes to leave, it will become an Atlantic orphan
and lose its special relationship with the EU. In this
circumstance, its special relationship with the U.S. will become
more notable, but it may mean less to the U.S."
