BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
(Fixes typographical error in headline)
LONDON Feb 7 Prime Minister Theresa May will visit China this year, her spokeswoman said on Tuesday, the latest in a series of foreign visits to cement ties with major trading powers as she negotiates Britain's divorce with the EU.
Her spokeswoman offered no details of the trip, but May is keen to strengthen her hand by securing foreign support ahead of some of the most complicated talks Britain has ever waged to leave the European Union.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James)
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.