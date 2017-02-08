BEIJING Feb 8 China has invited British Prime
Minister Theresa May to attend a major summit in May on its "One
Belt, One Road" initiative to build a new Silk Road, diplomatic
sources told Reuters.
One Beijing-based diplomatic source, with direct knowledge
of the invite list, told Reuters that May was among the leaders
who had been invited.
"China is choosing the countries it sees as friends and who
will be most influential in promoting 'One Belt, One Road',"
said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Two other diplomatic sources confirmed May was on the invite
list.
"One Belt, One Road" is Chinese President Xi Jinping's
landmark programme to invest billions of dollars in
infrastructure projects including railways, ports and power
grids across Asia, Africa and Europe.
Earlier, aides said May would visit China this year to
discuss trade ties.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Lincoln Feast)