LONDON Nov 7 A bag of Britain's favourite
potato chips is set to rise by 10 percent after maker Walkers
said the slump in the value of the pound after the vote to leave
the European Union had pushed up its manufacturing costs.
A standard bag of salt and vinegar or cheese and onion
flavour crisps as they are known in Britain will typically
increase to 55 pence ($0.62) from 50 pence as Walkers follows in
the footsteps of Unilever in hiking prices after the
vote for Brexit.
"Like most businesses, we are facing factors which impact
the cost of some of our ingredients and materials including
fluctuating foreign exchange rates," said a spokeswoman for the
company, which is owned by U.S. group PepsiCo.
"In light of this we are taking steps to cover some of these
additional costs through selective cost price changes across our
portfolio."
The potatoes used to make crisps from Walkers, which is
Britain's third biggest grocery brand according to trade
publication The Grocer, are grown in Britain, but other
ingredients and packaging were imported, Walkers said.
Unilever, the maker of Marmite savoury spread, Pot Noodle
and Magnum ice cream, pushed for a 10 percent rise in the prices
of its top-selling products last month, leading to a public spat
with Britain's biggest supermarket chain Tesco.
Walkers said that since it did not set the retail price of
its products, it would be up to individual retailers to
determine the price on the shelf.
($1 = 0.8066 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle)