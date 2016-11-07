(Adds Birds Eye, background)
LONDON Nov 7 A bag of Britain's biggest-selling
potato chips is set to rise by 10 percent after maker Walkers
said the slump in the value of the pound after the vote to leave
the European Union had pushed up its manufacturing costs.
Shoppers could also pay more for fish fingers, a staple
children's meal, as Birds Eye joined a growing number of
manufacturers of products ranging from tea bags to ice cream
hiking prices because of Brexit.
The price of a standard bag of salt and vinegar or cheese
and onion flavour crisps, as they are known in Britain, will
typically increase to 55 pence ($0.62) from 50 pence after the
move by Walkers, which is owned by U.S. group PepsiCo.
"Like most businesses, we are facing factors which impact
the cost of some of our ingredients and materials including
fluctuating foreign exchange rates," a company spokesman said.
"In light of this we are taking steps to cover some of these
additional costs through selective cost price changes across our
portfolio."
The potatoes used to make crisps for Walkers, which is
Britain's third-biggest grocery brand according to trade
publication The Grocer, are grown in Britain. But other
ingredients, such as frying oil and seasoning, and packaging
were imported, Walkers said.
Economists believe that sterling's slump since the June vote
- it is down about 19 percent against the dollar and 16 percent
against the euro - will lead to higher prices despite fierce
competition between supermarkets.
Inflation could rise to 3 percent or higher within a year,
economists have said.
Unilever was the first to move with an attempt to
impose 10 percent rises on a host of big brands like savoury
spread Marmite, Pot Noodle and Magnum ice cream last month,
triggering a dispute with supermarket group Tesco.
Birds Eye, which is owned by Nomad Foods, said many of its
raw products were priced in dollars, and its costs in sterling
had risen since the referendum, making it necessary to raise
prices for the first time since 2012.
"Whilst we are absorbing a significant proportion of the raw
material inflation ourselves, the level of increases mean that
we may see in the region of a five per cent average cost
increase," Birds Eye UK and Ireland Managing Director Wayne
Hudson said.
Walkers said that since it did not set the retail price of
its products, it would be up to individual retailers to
determine the price on the shelf.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Angus MacSwan)