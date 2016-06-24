LONDON, June 24 The yields on 10-year British
government debt will quickly fall to a new record low below 1
percent after voters in the country decided to leave the
European Union, analysts at Citi said in a note on Friday.
The 10-year gilt yield closed at 1.376 percent
on Thursday when expectations were high in financial markets
that the referendum would end in vote to stay in the EU. Trading
was due to resume at 0700 GMT on Friday.
The analysts also said investors were likely to price in one
or two interest rate cuts by the Bank of England which has said
it might try to offset the expected shock to Britain's economy
from a so-called Brexit vote.
(Reporting by David Milliken, writing by William Schomberg,
editing by Andy Bruce)