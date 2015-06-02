* City's output to increase by 16 bln pounds by 2025 -study
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, June 3 London's financial district will
grow its economic output by more than a third and employ 10
percent more people over the next decade if threats including a
possible British exit from the European Union don't materialise,
according to a study.
A report commissioned by the City of London Corporation,
which promotes London as a financial centre, said the City
generated 45 billion pounds ($69 billion) in what it termed
economic output in 2014, with that figure expected to grow by 16
billion in the next 10 years.
That growth will help create 39,000 new jobs in the City --
as the financial district is known -- and where 397,000 workers
were employed last year. Ninety percent of the output gains and
70 percent of employment growth would be within finance &
insurance, media, IT & communications, and legal & accounting
businesses, the study said.
Growth within the City will help contribute to the creation
of 145,000 new jobs across London as a whole, it said.
"This report shows how vital the City's success is to growth
in London and the UK," said Mark Boleat, Chairman of Policy &
Resources at the City of London Corporation.
The study said the possibility of 'Brexit', a lack of
skilled employees, unaffordable housing, and limits on aviation
capacity could all pose a threat to achieving this level of
growth.
Prime Minister David Cameron has pledged to renegotiate
Britain's ties with Europe and then give voters a referendum on
EU membership by the end of 2017.
Conservative Mark Garnier, who served on parliament's
Treasury Select Committee, said on Tuesday that Britain's
continued membership of the EU was "incredibly important" for
the country's financial services industry.
"The UK and the City of London is not a destination in its
own right, it's a gateway to the single market in Europe. It's
important we maintain our position in Europe and become an
influential member," he told an industry conference.
The "Brexit" risk is also causing major political
uncertainty for the insurance industry, the chief executive of
the Association of British Insurers said on Tuesday.
The forecast for job growth in the City of London comes when
investment banks across Europe are slashing thousands of jobs as
they restructure to meet tougher demands from regulators,
pulling out from businesses which are no longer seen as
providing adequate returns.
($1 = 0.6527 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever and Huw Jones; Editing
by Keith Weir)