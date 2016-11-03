(Adds quotes, context)

By William James

LONDON Nov 3 Access to the European Union market for financial services is a key part of Britain's negotiations to leave the bloc and it is vital that the industry remains "highly competitive", financial services minister Simon Kirby said on Thursday,

The future of Britain's financial sector has been thrown into question by June's vote to leave the EU, with some banks warning they could decamp to the continent if they lose the 'passporting' rights that provide access to the EU market.

"Passporting, or rather the access to EU markets that comes with it, is one of the key areas under negotiation," Kirby told parliament. "The UK is looking for a sensible discussion on how our two markets can continue to serve one another and what is needed to support that."

Speaking in a parliamentary debate about the impact of Britain's EU exit on financial services, which accounts for 12 percent of the county's economy, Kirby also said that the future of London's financial transactions clearing industry would be an important element of any Brexit deal.

The opposition Labour Party's financial services spokesman, Jonathan Reynolds, said the right for financial firms to sell their services across Europe should be crucial in the talks, and urged the government to provide more clarity on its negotiating strategy.

"Markets loathe uncertainty. In all the time the government fails to deliver a clear outline of its negotiating plans for financial services, investment and key decisions will continue to stall amongst both domestic and international financial institutions," Reynolds said.

Kirby said the government would not be offering a running commentary on its negotiation strategy.

"We are all in agreement when it comes to the importance of this industry to the British economy, and indeed the importance of making sure this sector remains robust, highly competitive and open for business after our withdrawal from the EU."

Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit timetable was confronted with potential delays on Thursday when a British court ruled that the government needs parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the EU. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper and Mark Heinrich)