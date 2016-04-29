LONDON, April 29 The main campaign group seeking
to get Britain out of the European Union at a referendum in
June said more than 100 executives from Britain's financial
services industry had signed a public letter backing the
so-called Brexit campaign.
"Assuming good political leadership and an effective
regulatory environment, we believe that the City is most likely
to strengthen its lead as the world's largest international
financial centre, and continue to make a major contribution to
the UK economy and employment, outside the EU but with continued
access to its capital markets," the letter said.
The list of signatories included Crispin Odey, a founding
partner at Odey Asset Management, Peter Hargreaves at investment
firm Hargreaves Lansdown, Paul Marshall, chairman of Marshall
Wace and Michael Geoghegan, a former CEO of bank HSBC.
(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)