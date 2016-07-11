* Brexit clauses in some cases used as bargaining chip
LONDON, July 11 Some commercial property buyers
are invoking "Brexit clauses" written into contracts agreed
before Britain voted to leave the European Union, allowing them
to walk away from the deals.
In other cases buyers have yet to exercise such get-out
clauses but are keeping the option open to try to renegotiate
the price down, according to property lawyers and managers.
A third group is playing for time in the hope that the
effect of the June 23 referendum result on values becomes
clearer, they say.
British commercial real estate - from office blocks to
shopping centres - has been particularly hard hit by uncertainty
surrounding Brexit. Transactions fell sharply before the
referendum and a number of property funds have been suspended
since then as retail investors try to bail out.
Some buyers demanded contract provisions before the
referendum allowing them to pull out if the decision was to
leave the EU. It was unclear how widespread they
were, but some are now being exercised following the result,
although the overall number is unknown.
"Brexit clauses have been invoked across the industry
including some by our clients," Paul Firth, head of real estate
at law firm Irwin Mitchell LLP told Reuters. "We have had at
least three."
Before the vote, Firth said a significant percentage of the
firm's "bigger investment deals" with values ranging from 10
million to 80 million pounds ($13 million to $100 million)
either included Brexit clauses, or purchasers had sought to
negotiate that they be included.
The economic effect of Brexit is beginning to be felt.
British consumer confidence suffered one of its biggest drops in
21 years, a survey showed on Friday, clouding the prospects for
retail property.
Doubts also surround the ability of the British financial
services industry, which employs more than two million people,
to continue serving clients on the continent. Under an EU
"passport" system, banks, asset managers and clearing houses
have access to the single market only if the country where they
are based complies with the bloc's regulations.
This may mean moving jobs from Britain to countries that
remain in the EU, heightening uncertainty over demand for office
space particularly in London.
Shares in British-listed companies that invest in commercial
property, which own large amounts of office space in the
capital, have already fallen sharply.
"It is likely that the uncertainty created by the EU
referendum result will have a negative impact on economic growth
in London," Toby Courtauld, chief executive of Great Portland
Estates said in a statement on Thursday. "As a result,
we can expect London's commercial property markets to weaken
during this period of uncertainty."
The Bank of England also said that commercial real estate
transactions by overseas investors had fallen by 48 percent in
the first quarter of 2016.
Investors in retail property funds are already trying to get
out in such numbers that a number have now suspended
redemptions, freezing more than 18 billion pounds.
BREXIT CLAUSE LEVERAGE
In some cases, investors are using Brexit provisions as a
leverage when trying to renegotiate deals on better terms.
"We had one acquisition that was subject to a Brexit clause
and we are currently renegotiating some financial terms of the
deal," said Mike Sales, head of TH Real Estate. "It is unclear
at this stage whether we'll progress with the deal," added
Sales, whose firm manages property assets worth $96.3 billion.
Negotiations can be conducted either before a Brexit
provision is invoked or informally after a deal has been
cancelled, as buyers try to secure better terms.
Imogen Moss, head of real estate group at law firm Allen &
Overy, said Brexit clauses tended to have very short timeframes
- typically five or 10 days - in which the right to terminate
the deal can be carried out.
"While a purchaser may have exercised that right, it doesn't
necessarily mean that the dialogue it had with its seller has
ceased," Moss said. "In some cases negotiations continue around
price and there may still be a deal to be done, albeit on
slightly different terms."
She said her firm had also worked on deals where purchasers
had invoked Brexit clauses and terminated contracts.
Some investors are trying to lengthen the time they have to
decide whether to invoke the Brexit termination option.
Melanie Curtis, a real estate partner at law firm K&L Gates
LLP, said that before the vote she had worked on a commercial
property transaction with a Brexit clause worth more than 10
million pounds.
The overseas buyer, on whose behalf her firm was acting, had
not yet invoked the clause but was negotiating a six-week
extension to the deadline by which they have to make a decision
to see if the market improved or better financing terms could be
agreed.
"They had a finance deal lined up which was very
satisfactory before (the vote)," Curtis said. "The terms have
gotten harder now, they are not particularly keen on them. I
don't think they would go ahead on that basis."
BARGAIN-HUNTERS?
One silver lining for the sector could be that the sharp
fall in the pound may entice foreign bargain hunters.
"With sterling devaluation, overseas buyers from the U.S.,
or other currency-backed buyers from overseas, may see
opportunistic value in buying UK real estate assets again," said
Don Rowlands, head of real estate at law firm Herbert Smith
Freehills LLP.
"One of the opportunities that they ... are actively looking
for is situations where there were Brexit termination clauses,
so that if they are triggered by the buyer and the sale contract
falls over, then they would offer to step in into those
positions."
Howard Meaney, head of UK real estate at UBS Asset
Management, said he had heard of U.S. investors turning their
attention to Britain. "They've seen an appreciation in their
exchange rate and what is potentially going to be a drop in
asset pricing, so they could possibly get in 20 percent cheaper
than they could have done pre-Brexit."
