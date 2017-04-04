STRASBOURG, April 4 All financial business
denominated in euros should be moved from London to the European
Union after Britain leaves the bloc, a top EU lawmaker said on
Tuesday.
"People expect that we do the euro business and all the
business which is linked to the euro on European soil," Manfred
Weber, who heads the conservative grouping, the largest in the
European Parliament, told a news conference in Strasbourg.
He declined to answer specific questions on whether this
would involve the moving of clearing of euro-denominated,
derivatives which is mostly conducted in London at the moment.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by
Philip Blenkinsop)