FRANKFURT, June 20 It may be appropriate for the
European Union to force the relocation of clearing activities
from London after Brexit if there is no other way to control
risks, European Central Bank Executive Board Member Benoit
Coeure said on Tuesday.
Around 90 percent of euro denominated derivatives are
cleared in London and post-Brexit options include denying
recognition to a clearing house if it poses excessive risks and
to require it to move to the EU.
"I believe that such an approach will be justified in case
EU authorities are unable to adequately control risks and
fulfill their mandates through other means," Coeure said in a
speech.
He added that the ECB would issue an opinion on clearing in
the coming months.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alison Williams)