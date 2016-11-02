LONDON Nov 2 The European Union is considering
a limit on processing euro-denominated security transactions in
the United States in a sign of what Britain might face after
Brexit, London Stock Exchange Group chief executive Xavier Rolet
said on Wednesday.
Shortly after Britain voted in June to leave the EU, French
President Francois Hollande said euro-denominated clearing of
financial instruments such as derivatives must move to the euro
area from London, which dominates the activity. Policymakers and
bankers expect the European Central Bank to back this view.
Clearing, which is becoming mandatory for swathes of the
multi trillion market in derivatives, such as interest rate
swaps used by companies to cover themselves against adverse
moves in borrowing costs, ensures a trade is completed, even if
one side goes bust. It is seen as vital plumbing for building up
a financial centre.
Rolet told a House of Lords committee that the loss of euro
clearing - largely done at the LSE's LCH clearing unit - would
fragment markets and force banks to tie up an extra 77 billion
euros ($85 billion) in "margin" or cash to back trades, money
that could otherwise aid economic growth.
Political pressure on customers to shift clearing from
London could drive the activity to the United States, Rolet
said.
"Which is why I understand that some discussions have
already originated in the EU for limiting the ability of U.S.-
based clearing houses to clear euro-denominated securities by
capping or somehow restricting their ability to engage
meaningfully in their business," Rolet said.
LCH is a major clearing house for such transactions in the
United States.
Rolet said caps would not be consistent with the EU having
already agreed that U.S. clearing houses were "equivalent",
meaning they comply with rules that are as robust as those in
the EU.
Maintaining regulatory equivalence between the EU and
Britain after Brexit would be crucial for clearing in London for
EU customers to continue, Rolet added.
He urged the government to send "general messaging" to
clearing customers in London that moving out now could be the
wrong decision and that the EU too would benefit from keeping
market links with Britain.
Junior finance minister Simon Kirby told the same committee
last month that keeping euro clearing in London may not be a top
priority for the government in Brexit talks.
Rolet reiterated that shifting clearing from London could
cost 100,000 jobs, a figure that would shortly be endorsed by
new research, and what customers do depends on "declarations" in
Britain on whether this business is valuable or not.
Currently customers benefit from netting trades denominated
in different currencies to save on how much regulatory capital
they set aside in case of defaults, Rolet said.
This "compression" of trades meant that risk worth $110
trillion was eliminated by LCH last year, saving $25 billion in
regulatory capital, he said.
If customers decided they cannot wait for the outcome of
Britain's trade negotiations with the EU, then the "whole
engine" of clearing across all major currencies in London would
be at risk, Rolet added.
Clearing contributes about a third of the LSE's business and
the exchange is planning to merge with Deutsche Boerse in
Frankfurt, which has its own clearing house.
($1 = 0.9013 euros)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)