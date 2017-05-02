LONDON May 2 Media reports that the European
Commission is rushing out proposals to regulate clearing houses
in London are speculation, Prime Minister Theresa May's
spokesman said on Tuesday.
The European Commission is expected to publish proposals for
the regulation of derivatives markets this week, but banking
industry officials have said attempts to potentially curb
clearing of euro-denominated contracts in Britain after Brexit
have been put back to at least the end of June.
"This is speculation, it has come up before," the spokesman
told reporters after being asked about a report in the Financial
Times that the European Commission was trying to regulate
clearing houses in the city of London.
"London is a global financial capital and it's in the
interests not just of the UK but of the EU that it remains so."
