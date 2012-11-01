LONDON Nov 1 Britain could face a crisis which
pushes it out of the European Union, Deputy Prime Minister Nick
Clegg said on Thursday.
"You will never achieve (anything) by stamping your foot and
saying 'well we want to be part of this club, we want to
unilaterally rewrite the rules of the games and we want to pick
and choose unilaterally what we sign up to,'" said Clegg, the
leader of the pro-European Liberal Democrats.
"My worry is that it is a much shorter leap from that to an
outright crisis which would leave the United Kingdom fully
marginalised or even out of the European CLEGGon than people
seem to imagine," Clegg said.