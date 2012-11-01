LONDON Nov 1 Britain's Deputy Prime Minister
Nick Clegg said on Thursday that a real-term freeze to the
European Union budget was difficult but still possible, after
London threatened to veto any EU budget deal that was not good
for the UK taxpayer.
"(Prime Minister) David Cameron, with my full support, is
going to go into the negotiations later this month and say 'we
want a real-terms freeze,'" Clegg said. "That's the toughest
negotiating stance of any EU member state. We judge that to be
difficult to deliver but deliverable."
He added: "It's what you think is the best possible deal
rather than insist on an impossible deal."