LONDON May 11 Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said on Wednesday it would be a "big mistake" for Britain to leave the European Union when it holds a referendum on its membership of the bloc next month.

"I lived here for 10 years. I consider London my second home and from my personal point of view, it would be a very big mistake to leave the European Union," Santos said in response to a question at a meeting with investors in London.

Other foreign leaders, including U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, have said they think Britain should stay in the EU. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden)