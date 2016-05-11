Home Capital names new director; initial investor to step down
May 18 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc named a new director and said one of its initial investors would step down from the board.
LONDON May 11 Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said on Wednesday it would be a "big mistake" for Britain to leave the European Union when it holds a referendum on its membership of the bloc next month.
"I lived here for 10 years. I consider London my second home and from my personal point of view, it would be a very big mistake to leave the European Union," Santos said in response to a question at a meeting with investors in London.
Other foreign leaders, including U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, have said they think Britain should stay in the EU. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden)
May 18 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc named a new director and said one of its initial investors would step down from the board.
DUBLIN, May 18 Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday he will step down when a replacement to Prime Minister Enda Kenny is chosen next month, ending a six year term in which he saw the dramatic recovery of the Irish economy from a banking collapse.