Aug 16 Coloplast :

* "It's difficult to predict the outcome of Britain's negotiations with the EU but we will continue to invest in Britain," said Chief Financial Officer Anders Lonning-Skovgaard

* "We continue to gain market share within the ostomy area in all regions," he said

* "The United States has been challenging, and has not delivered what we hoped for. Distributors have continued to scale down their inventories, but the underlying growth is positive," the CFO added

* Q3 revenue 3.69 billion Danish crowns ($559.15 million) versus 3.72 billion crowns seen in Reuters poll

* Q3 EBIT 1.20 billion crowns (Reuters poll 1.22 billion crowns)

* Continues to expect organic revenue growth for 2015/16 of 7-8 pct at constant exchange rates and now of about 6 pct in Danish crowns from previously 6-7 pct

* Continues to expect EBIT margin to be 33-34 pct at constant exchange rates and to be about 33 pct in Danish crowns for 2015/16

* 2015/16 capital expenditure is still expected to be 600-700 million crowns; effective tax rate is still expected to be about 23 pct Source text: bit.ly/2b0AxC0 Link to Reuters poll: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5993 Danish crowns)